88 Miles Of Shiawassee River Being Documented

June 4, 2019

A state water trail is in the process of being photographed in the Argentine Township and Linden areas.



Virginia-based Terrain360 has been floating along the river in a modified pontoon boat that will document a stretch from Holly to Chesaning. The Tri-County Times reports that the boat was in Argentine Township recently and the company also re-did some of the river photos in the Linden area. Five cameras are mounted to the top of the boat and connected to a computer system that takes photos of the river every 50-60 feet, with a 360-degree view. The mapping is being done in stages and it’s described as being similar to Google street maps but for the river. The goal is to inspire people to get out and experience the river and help keep it clean but also see where launch sites are, along with restaurants and restrooms. The project is being led by Ryan Crenshaw, a boat operator and waterways explorer who is a professional white water rafter guide. He typically paddles the boat and then uses the motor when there is more open space. David Lossing is chair of the Shiawassee River Water Trail Coalition told the Times it’s exhausting work but also pretty fun because it’s an adventure and Crenshaw is an amazing river guide. Since it is a state water trail, Lossing says it should help move it toward becoming a national water trail with the Department of Interior, noting that word was received in April that the Shiawassee River plan is currently in the office of the secretary of the department.



Various groups are contributing financially toward the Shiawassee River project, which will cost approximately $9,240 for the 88 miles. When the project is complete, the public will be able to view 88 miles of the Shiawassee River. The photos will be posted online, likely later this summer, at www.terrain360.com. Facebook photo - Friends of the Shiawassee River. (JM)