Suspicious Vehicle Reported In Brighton Township

July 7, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A suspicious vehicle incident was reported over the weekend in Brighton Township.



On Sunday at approximately 10pm, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 12000 block of Spencer Road in Brighton Township for a suspicious vehicle report. Deputies interviewed two 14-year-old females who indicated they were walking westbound on Spencer Road when they were approached by possibly a white Ford cargo van with tinted windows, green or black stripes on the sides and a passenger side sliding door. The females reported that the van stopped on the wrong side of the road about a foot away from them.



As both females fled the area, they reported seeing a white male, standing 5’10” to 6 feet tall with long hair and facial hair exiting the van while holding a cellphone with the camera light activated. The male allegedly yelled toward the females as they ran. Both females then ran to a nearby home where they called 911 and the van fled the area. Sheriff Mike Murphy told WHMI they’ll take any tips from the public and investigate but are not dedicating resources toward it at this time.