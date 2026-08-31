Sheriff’s Office Shares Vehicle Safety Reminder Following Incident in Highland Twp

August 31, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to take basic safety precautions when working on or around vehicles following a fatal incident in Highland Township that demonstrates how quickly routine vehicle maintenance can turn tragic.



According to a release, at approximately 7:59 a.m. Saturday, deputies from the Highland Township Substation responded to the parking lot of an auto parts store in the 3500 block of West Highland Road after an 83-year-old Hartland Twp. man was struck by a vehicle while working on it.



The victim was working on a 1986 Jeep Cherokee while his daughter, a 59-year-old Highland Township woman, was seated in the driver’s seat. When the driver was instructed to start the Jeep, the vehicle unexpectedly launched forward, striking the victim.



“A family tragedy on so many levels” Sheriff Bouchard said. “One of the most important things we can do when tragedy occurs, is to look for lessons that will prevent them in the future. Please read the suggestions and join us in keeping this family in your prayers.”



Deputies and personnel from the Highland Township Fire Department responded and provided emergency medical care. He was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning.



The incident, according to the sheriff's office, serves as an important reminder that starting or operating a vehicle while someone is performing maintenance or repairs can create significant hazards, particularly when a person is positioned in front of, behind or underneath the vehicle.



Before starting a vehicle while maintenance or repair work is being performed, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office recommends:



• Make sure everyone is clear before starting the engine. Clearly communicate that the vehicle is about to be started and confirm that no one is in front of, behind or underneath it.



• Verify the transmission before starting. Confirm an automatic transmission is in park or a manual transmission is in neutral, as appropriate, before turning the ignition.



• Set the parking brake. Engage the parking brake before beginning work and before starting the vehicle during maintenance or repairs.



• Use wheel chocks when appropriate. Properly placed wheel chocks provide an additional safeguard against unexpected vehicle movement.



• Know the vehicle before operating it. If you are unfamiliar with a manual transmission or a vehicle’s starting procedure, controls or mechanical condition, do not attempt to start it until you understand how to operate it safely.



• Never assume a vehicle cannot move. Even when a vehicle appears properly secured, stay out of its potential path whenever the engine is being started or work is being performed.



Even when repairs appear minor, unexpected vehicle movement can cause catastrophic injuries within seconds. Taking a few moments to communicate, secure the vehicle and ensure everyone is clear before starting the engine can prevent a tragedy, according to the sheriff's office.



Alcohol, drugs and speed are not believed to have been factors in Saturday's incident. Investigators are examining whether unfamiliarity with the vehicle’s manual transmission or a mechanical issue with the Jeep may have contributed to the crash.



The incident remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.