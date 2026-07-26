Sheriff's Office: Man Drowned While Rescuing Dogs on Portage Lake

July 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the drowning death of a 42-year-old Pinckney man on Portage Lake Friday evening.



Deputies, along with Putnam Township Fire, were dispatched around 7:30 pm to Mud Bay, in the area of Arthurs Court and Lancelot Lane in Putnam Township.



Preliminary investigation revealed the unidentified man entered the water without a life-jacket to rescue his dogs. While doing so, nearby citizens were able to take the dogs from the man. The man then went below the surface and did not resurface, according to the sheriff's office.



The Livingston County Dive Team responded to assist. After an approximate 90-minute search utilizing boats, drones, sonar, Aquaeye, and divers, the male subject was found in approximately 20 feet of water at temps of 72 degrees and recovered. The male was taken to Livingston County EMS on shore where he was later pronounced deceased.



The Southeast Michigan Dive Group sent strike teams from Oakland, Genesee, Lapeer, and Wayne Counties to assist with resources. Also assisting on scene, were D.A.R.T., Unadilla Township Fire Department, Dexter Fire Department, Pinckney Police Department, and the Hamburg Township Police Department.