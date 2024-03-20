Sheriff's Office Locates 3 People in State Game Area Using Drones

March 20, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office used drones to locate three people lost in a state game area.



On Wednesday, March 20, at approximately 5:45 a.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Seven Gables and Dexter Trail in Ingham Township for 3 adult subjects who were lost in the Dansville State Game Area, located off Kelly Road.



The 3 subjects advised dispatch that they were not from the area and they were wet and struggling with cold exposure.



Dispatch was able to use the What3Words app to establish an exact location for the subjects. Dansville Firefighters searched on foot but had difficulty locating the subjects due to the swampy terrain.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office utilized a drone to finally locate the subjects and guide them to the Dansville Firefighters.



All 3 subjects were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for cold exposure.



In a press release, the Sheriff's Office said the hard work of deputies and local emergency crews in cold conditions helped bring this incident to a safe conclusion.