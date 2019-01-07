Active Intruder/Shooter Training Offered

January 7, 2019

Participants are being sought for a free active intruder/shooter training.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the first fifty interested persons to attend an Active Intruder/Shooter class that will teach methods of survival in such an event. The class will be held on Saturday, January 12th at the Livingston County Public Safety Complex, starting at 4pm and lasting approximately four hours. The class consists of two portions; the first half is didactic with a statistical foundation and the second is hands-on scenario based. The didactic portion will provide a history of past active intruder events which gives tactics on how to best survive from what has been learned from investigating previous events. The scenarios will give knowledge on how to physically and mentally prepare for an intruder. The class is free and taught by a certified instructor from the Sheriff’s Office. The instructor is certified in two different methods, A.L.I.C.E. and C.R.A.S.E.



Those interested are being asked to contact Deputy Ray Marino at (517) 546-2440 ext 4351, or email at rmarino@livgov.com. (JM)