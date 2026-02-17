Sheriff's Office: Inkster Man Identified as Body Found Near Proud Lake, Death Ruled Homicide

February 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified an Inkster man as the body found early Monday morning in Commerce Township near the Proud Lake boat ramp on Wixom Road.



The death of 19-year-old Andre Avant Jr. was ruled homicide by gun shot wound, according to the Medical Examiner.



“This was a brutal and senseless homicide that has left a family and community searching for answers,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.



“We are committed to pursuing justice for this individual and holding every person involved fully accountable. We need the public’s help — if you saw anything suspicious in the area or have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please come forward. There is a reward being offered, and your information could be the key to bringing those responsible to justice.”



Deputies were notified shortly before 9 a.m. Monday that the body of a man – later determined to be Avant – was discovered near the boat launch. Avant’s body was found by a person who was visiting the park. The slaying remains under investigation.



Anyone with information about the shooting, or who may have seen Avant on Sunday or early Monday, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tipsters remain anonymous.