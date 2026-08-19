Sheriff's Office: Highland Twp Man Drowns After Falling Into Duck Lake

August 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 70-year-old Highland Township man died after falling from a dock while cleaning his boat on Duck Lake Tuesday evening.



According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, the Highland Township Fire Department and members of the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team were dispatched at approximately 8:47 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ramada Drive after receiving a report that a man had fallen from a dock and had not resurfaced.



The victim, identified as 70-year-old Byron Carter of Highland Township, was on his dock cleaning his boat when he fell into the water. Carter’s wife witnessed him fall and called for help after she did not see him resurface.



Upon arrival, deputies and Highland Township Fire Department personnel located Carter submerged in the water between the dock and his boat. Fire personnel entered the water, removed Carter and brought him to shore, where deputies, firefighters and paramedics immediately began CPR and other lifesaving measures.



Carter was transported to Huron Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.



An investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and took custody of Carter. An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning, and the M.E. determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.