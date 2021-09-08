Two Injured In Tuesday Afternoon Accident In Handy Township

September 8, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A two-vehicle crash in Handy Township led to both drivers being transported to a hospital, with one seriously injured.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 12:40pm Tuesday to the intersection of West Grand River and Scale Drive in Handy Township.



According to a Sheriff’s Office report, a preliminary investigation has revealed that an 80-year-old female from Williamston in a 2019 Ford Escape was turning onto Grand River and did not see a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban, being driven by a 50-year-old male from Mason. The Escape pulled out in front of, and was struck by, the Suburban. The driver of the Escape suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Suburban was seriously injured. Three passengers in the Suburban were uninjured.



Both drivers were transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Livingston County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies were also assisted on the scene by the Fowlerville Fire Department.



Grand River was closed for approximately 2 hours during the investigation and cleanup.



Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.