Sheriff's Office: Body of Elderly Man Found in Marsh Within Search Area for Jerry Spaulding

July 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports a body was discovered late Sunday night in the area where 85-year-old Jerry Spaulding went missing July 5.



According to a release, deputies were called out to a swampy area near Neff Lake, off Brophy Road and Botsford in Oceola Township just before 10 pm.



A witness on scene said they were tending to their cattle and located the elderly male, who appeared to be stuck in a knee-high mud hole, about a half-mile from Spaulding's residence.



Due to the condition of the body, a positive identification is still pending.



There were no visible signs of a struggle, or confrontation. The body was transported to U of M Sparry Hospital for examination.



The incident remains under investigation.