Sheriff Warns of Increasing Thefts Inside and Outside Local Fitness Centers

April 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is reporting an uptick of car and locker break-ins at gyms and workout facilities in the area.



"Electronics, phones, debit cards, stuff that is easily reusable, but they can use very quick or sell and then discard," says Sheriff Mike Murphy.



"We have the same thing typically in the summer. We have a rash in the subdivisions. We call it 'car hopping.' They go through cars that are unlocked. It's just a reminder to make sure your stuff is locked up."



Sheriff Murphy believes it may be the same crew moving from one fitness center to another.



"Criminals as a general rule are opportunists. So, they know when you go into the gym, you're not going to be there for two seconds like you might be in a grocery store just to get a gallon of milk and run back out. Typically, people are in the gym for like a half an hour," he says.



No arrests have been made and no suspects identified.



"If you see somebody in the locker room three lockers down from you and they're getting ready to start their workout. You head out into the gym for a couple minutes and head back into the locker room, you know probably have about a half hour to go through their stuff," the Sheriff added.



"Secure your stuff. That's the message."