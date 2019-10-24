Sheriff's Office To Host Trunk-Or-Treat Event Friday

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will host its 3rd annual Halloween trunk-or-treat event Friday.



Families, children and the community at large are invited to attend the free event, which will take place outside of the sheriff’s office at 150 South Highlander Way from to 6 to 8pm Friday. The event is said to offer a chance for families and community members to interact with local first responders. Participating agencies include the police and fire departments in Green Oak, Hamburg, Fowlerville, Howell and Brighton Cities, Unadilla, Pinckney as well as the Hartland Fire Department. Also present will be Michigan State Police, Livingston County Emergency Management, EMS, and Central Dispatch. All will be passing out candy and public safety vehicles will be parked on site.



The event flyer is attached. (JM)