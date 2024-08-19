Sheriff: Trump Campaign Stop Will Close Livingston Co. Courts

August 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Expect the area of Grand River and Highlander Way in Howell to be blocked off Tuesday afternoon as Donald Trump arrives for a campaign stop at the Livingston County Sheriff's Department.



Sheriff Mike Murphy reminding everyone, this is not an outdoor public rally.



"I think we're looking about 150ish press. There'll be 75 invitees and a number of cops of course. But it's not like this is going to be an event where 4,000 people showing up and we're all trying to cram them in there in an hour," he says.



The sheriff says the courts and prosecutor's office will close Tuesday, along with other offices in the Criminal Justice Complex.



Trump's visit also comes on the first day of school for Howell Public Schools.



"The timing is not the best," Sheriff Murphy added. "However, logistically, it should have minimal impact because (Tuesday) is a half day. Former President Trump is not due to arrive until three o'clock in the afternoon, so we should be able to get all of the buses out of there, kids gone, etc."



However, drivers should expect other pop up delays and closures around the WHMI listening area to make way for Trump's motorcade before and after the campaign event.



While no public is invited to Trump's campaign event, Sheriff Murphy expects both supporters and non-supporters will show up in force.



"A lot of these folks come from out of the area," he says. "I'm just asking our residents if you want to hold a sign in the easement and along the road, or whatever, knock yourself out. Just do that. Cheer on or boo, or whatever you want to do, but call it a day and be respectful for everybody else.



"You can't block traffic. You can't block driveways. Just be respectful."