Sheriff Swanson Pledges to Roll Back Wholesale Cannabis Tax if Elected Governor

March 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genesee County Sheriff and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sheriff Chris Swanson is calling for immediate relief from excessive cannabis taxation while reaffirming his support for legalization and Michigan-based businesses.



In a newly released social media video, Swanson takes aim at the state’s 24% wholesale excise tax, warning it undermines both the legal market and the intent of voter-approved legalization.



“As Governor, I will work to roll back the 24% wholesale excise tax to ensure fairness and equity,” said Swanson. “We cannot balance state budgets on the backs of one industry. Excessive taxation drives consumers back to the illicit market and shrinks the legal one.”



Swanson also made clear he will protect the will of Michigan voters.



“Michigan voters spoke clearly in 2018. I will fight any effort to roll back legalization and make sure this industry works the way it was intended.”



Citing his law enforcement experience, Swanson underscored the broader impact of policy decisions.



“I’ve seen what happens when illegal markets thrive. It leads to violence and exploitation.”



He also pledged to push back against policies that limit opportunity within the industry.



“I will take action against efforts to stifle competition and make sure Michigan-owned businesses have a fair shot to succeed.”



Michigan Cannabis Industry Association Executive Director Robin Schneider praised Swanson's leadership on Facebook, writing:



“Candidate Chris Swanson came out publicly against the 24% wholesale tax… it is now our responsibility to create the momentum behind the messaging that he is bold enough to carry for us.”



Schneider also highlighted the significance of Swanson’s perspective as a law enforcement leader, noting his understanding of the dangers tied to the illicit market and the importance of a sustainable, regulated industry.



Swanson emphasized that getting this right is about more than economics.



“This is about doing what’s right for Michigan. Even by rolling back this tax, I am 100% committed to funding all future road and bridge projects. That’s a priority too,” said Swanson. “Supporting a fair system protects people, strengthens small businesses, and respects the voters who made their voices heard.”



Swanson's video is linked below.