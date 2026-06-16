Sheriff Swanson: G.H.O.S.T Suspect Faces Additional Charges of Child Porn

June 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



New charges are filed against a G.H.O.S.T suspect up in Genesee County. Sheriff Chris Swanson on social media Tuesday morning, said the new allegations come after his team searched the phone of 19-year-old Jordan Craig.



"When he came to our operation, he was smooth. He rationalized why he was there. All of it was lies. Once he was arrested and the phone was taken, that's where what we call these spinoff cases happen. When we downloaded the phone, we saw child pornography, and we charged him," Sheriff Swanson said.



"What we found, in addition to those child pornography pictures, is a number of photos, even of people we cannot identify, that had been photographed without their permission or knowledge," he added. "They were in a skirt. They were in a dress. It was discreet. These are the kinds of things that lay out what predatory behavior looks like at 19-years-old."



Craig, of Burton, now faces multiple felonies -- including accosting a child for immoral purposes, using a computer to commit a crime, seven counts of child pornography and distributing an image taken from another phone, without permission.



"We know that when we highlight these cases and they're charged with multiple felonies, there could be other victims out there. There could be other people who connect some of these dots, and you could help G.H.O.S.T," said Swanson.



"Or, there's another individual independent of this case that needs to have their voice heard. That's why G.H.O.S.T. is here, to give you that voice and to hold people accountable."