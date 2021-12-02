Sheriff: School Had Previous Contact With Shooting Suspect

December 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Authorities say the teen charged with murder and terrorism for a shooting rampage that killed four fellow students and injured seven others at Oxford High School had exhibited concerning behavior before but there was no evidence of bullying.



15-year-old Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.



Four people were killed and seven others were wounded, some critically, following Tuesday’s shooting in which Crumbley came out of a bathroom and started shooting in a hallway. A teacher was one of three victims recently treated and released from a hospital.



At a news conference, authorities revealed that Crumbley’s parents were summoned just a few hours before the bloodshed. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said they’ve learned that the school did have contact with Crumbley both the day before and the day of the shooting for behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning. He said Crumbley’s parents were brought in that morning and had a face-to-face with the school, adding the content of that meeting is part of the investigation.



Bouchard said they recovered 30 spent shell casings when processing the scene, meaning Crumbley fired more than 30 shots. He said they believe Crumbley had three magazines and a total of 18 live rounds left, with seven loose in his pocket. Bouchard said the suspect and his parents are still not communicating with authorities. The boy’s father bought the 9mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting last Friday, which he had been posting pictures of and practicing shooting.



Bouchard added they received no information about Crumbley prior to the shooting and said there’s a great deal of false information circulating. He urged people to be wary of social media and spreading false, sad information because it’s hurtful to the victims and the community.



During Crumbley’s arraignment, Oakland County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tim Willis said the teen recorded video the night before the violence in which he discussed shooting and killing students.



No possible motive has been revealed. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said there’s a mountain of digital evidence and she’s confident they can show the act was pre-meditated. She said the terrorism charge also fits - “What about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? ... Those are victims, too, and so are their families and so is the community”.



It’s possible that additional charges could be filed but McDonald said she couldn’t release certain information so as to not compromise the case. She said her office is also considering charges against both parents and a decision will be made swiftly.



Crumbley’s father bought the 9mm Sig Sauer gun used in the attack last Friday. McDonald said responsible gun ownership is imperative and critical. She stressed a desire for better gun laws – saying if four children being murdered and multiple others being injured “is not enough to revisit our gun laws, I don’t know what is”.



McDonald commented further that the school’s response was executed perfectly yet four children were killed and others suffered multiple injuries, “which suggests that we really can’t train our way out of this – we have to address the fact that people should be held accountable who own guns and are not responsible”.



Crumbley was being held at a juvenile facility but was ordered transferred to the Oakland County Jail by a judge. Bouchard stated that he would be put on suicide watch to make sure nothing happens.



Photos - Oakland County Sheriff's Office & - WDIV Detroit.