Sheriff Says Domestic Calls Up 30% During Shutdown

April 15, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





As Gov. Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order continues to keep most Livingston County residents at home, local law enforcement officials say they are seeing a corresponding increase in domestic violence incidents.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI that they have witnessed about a 30% increase in domestic calls over the last month. Murphy says that isn’t too much of a surprise considering that people have been “cooped up and they basically stream media 24/7 talking about how bad things are and then hop on social media.” He says those who are already at risk of mental health issues are more prone to violence now. Add in increased alcohol use and he says it becomes a toxic mix.



Meanwhile, the organization dedicated to assisting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault says they have also seen an increase in calls. LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt says victims have also shared that they are fearful to leave their home out of fear of either violating the order or potentially contracting COVID-19. She emphasized that their crisis shelter is open and that they have taken extreme precautions to keep it clean and safe.



“We have had no incidents of concern within the shelter at this time. We want the public to know we are open to provide full range of services. We are concerned that victims are remaining in very unsafe environments. Victims have also stated the closeness within homes makes it difficult for them to talk and leave. We encourage them to call 911 and please be safe.” Schrandt is also concerned about child abuse, saying that mandated reporters such as teachers don’t have their eyes on kids during the shutdown and that when tensions run high, children are vulnerable. Anyone needing to leave an abusive situation is encouraged to come to their shelter in Howell Township or call their 24-hour hotline at (866) 522-2725.



Meanwhile, Sheriff Murphy says there is also a growing discontent among residents concerning the restrictions imposed by Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Order, which he feels needs to be reassessed. Overall, he says most residents seem to understand the necessity for the restrictions resulting from the governor’s executive order and there has been very few willful violations. However, he also expects that if there is not some let-up in the restrictions by May 1st, there will be an “all-out revolt” on the part of residents. Murphy feels that there is too much left to interpretation in how the executive order was issued and that has left local law enforcement left to deal with the day-to-day consequences. However, he’s hopeful a compromise can be reached in Lansing before the order expires on April 30th to accommodate public safety while also balancing economic interests.