Sheriff Proposes Permanently Moving Ingham County 911 Under His Department

January 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Five months after Ingham county's 9-1-1 director resigned, Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth is proposing a permanent shift of dispatch operations under his department.



"Why do this, you may ask? As sheriff, I expect my team to always look out for ways to serve the public better. This is one of those ways. As sheriff, when we can make a positive impact on the county first responder community, we will. This is one of those ways," he said Thursday.



"The 911 Center is already established in county government, and will remain so, regardless of any recommendation I make. I feel a sense of duty that 911 is a public safety is a necessity."



Sheriff Wrigglesworth said the first priority would be hiring, training, staffing and finding efficienies to bring back a work-life balance, adding current 911 staff is tired and in need of relief.



He noted Ingham County moved Animal Control under the shreriff's control several years ago, but acknowledged the 911 Center is a much larger animal.



It currently employs about 70 workers with a $14 million budget.



"Captain Andy Daenzer is currently our field services division captain, and has been integral to the research work these past few months. He supports the recommendation, and pending board approval, will be the new emergency operations division commander, to include 911 director," said Wrigglesworth.



"In fact, he (Daenzer) volunteered to champion this change. Frankly, the hard work has just begun."



Merging Ingham County's 911 service into the sheriff's department still needs approval from the county board.