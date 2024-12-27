Sheriff: Oxford Shooting Spree Appears "Random"

December 27, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says a Christmas eve triple-shooting in Oxford that left a mother dead, her daughter fighting for her life and a third man wounded, appears to be completely random.



"They tragically just ended up being a point in the middle between A and B, and I doubt the individual involved even had a clue what community he was in when this started," Bouchard told reporters Thursday.



The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. December 24, on Ray Road between Lapeer and North Oxford. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds.



Sheriff Bouchard said it appears the shooter was on his way home to Genesee County from a holiday get-together, when he was involved in a pair of two minor accidents, before opening fire at least 30 times on three unsuspecting victims.



"We hope and believe and pray she's going to come through, but it's significant injuries," Bouchard said of one of the victims. "At this point, we think the two remaining victims will both come through."



The unidentified suspect is in custody. The sheriff added the suspect has a lengthy criminal history of drug and weapons charges.