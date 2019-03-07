Sheriff's Office Warns Of Impersonation Scam Circulating

March 7, 2019

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members of a scam that is circulating in which the scammers pretend to be with the agency.



The Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday of individuals that were fraudulently posing as members of the Office and contacted a resident over the telephone. The subjects identified themselves as "Lieutenant David Miller" and "Chief Deputy David Aungst," both of whom are not employees of the Sheriff's Office, according to a press release. The scammers advised the victim that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest and then reportedly directed him to purchase prepaid gift cards in set amounts to “take care” of the warrants. The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that to avoid becoming a victim of a scam, never give out any personal information, verify the identity of anyone claiming to be the police, IRS or other government official, and to never provide any form of payment or transfer money to anyone wanting immediate payment.



You can find more tips and the full press release at the attachment below.