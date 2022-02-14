Sheriff's Office Seeking Training And Recruiting Grant

February 14, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A grant opportunity would help with law enforcement and first responder training and recruiting in Livingston County.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has been invited to participate in the State of Michigan First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant program for the state fiscal year 2022, according to a memo to the Board of Commissioners from Sergeant Chad Sell. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has been offered up to $100,000 in state reimbursement funds for their participation. However, at a County committee meeting last month, Sheriff Mike Murphy hinted that because of the competitive nature of the grant, they have come up with a $50,000 game plan that should better their odds at the award.



Money awarded can be used for any training the Office might need. That could range from standard law-enforcement training to mental health and well-being training, as Murphy explained the “double dose” of stress that has come upon law enforcement staff over the past couple years.



If the County is awarded this grant, there is no match required. The Board of Commissioners, at their latest meeting, unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the application of the grant.