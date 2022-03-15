Woman Suffers Life Threatening Injuries In Unadilla Twp Crash

March 15, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A Stockbridge woman has suffered life threatening injuries from an early morning accident in a hard-to-find location in Livingston County this weekend.



Around 2am, Saturday morning, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Putnam Township-area on the report of a single vehicle crash. A press release states that the 9-1-1 caller, from Oakland County, said he was on the phone with his 23-year old girlfriend when it sounded like she crashed and became unresponsive. After a search of the area that took around an hour, deputies located the vehicle and driver that had crashed on M-36 near Barton Road, in Unadilla Township.



Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was travelling eastbound on M-36 in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, when she failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a water and ice-filled drainage ditch below the roadway, making it difficult to locate.



After what is being called a significant extrication, the driver was airlifted to the University of Michigan Hospital by Survival Flight with life threatening injuries. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Unadilla Fire, Putnam Fire, Livingston County EMS, Pinckney Police, and Michigan State Police.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau.