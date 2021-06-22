Sheriff's Office Seeking Suspect For Jonna's Break-In

June 22, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Local law enforcement is looking for anyone with information regarding a break-in at Genoa Township convenience store, last week.



Last Thursday, around 4:20am, the Jonna’s Market at 4986 Chilson Road in Genoa Township was broken into by a single subject. A Livingston County Sheriff’s Office report states that deputies responded to an alarm at the business and found one of the front main entrance doors was broken. Upon investigation and video surveillance, it was determined that a large number of cigarettes were stolen.



The suspect appears to be white, possibly a male, and was last seen running east across Chilson Road. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining additional information regarding this incident.



Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Marc King at 517-540-7953, or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK UP.