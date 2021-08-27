Sheriff's Office Pursuing Secondary Road Patrol Grant

August 27, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing a grant that will help with their mission of keeping drivers and their passengers safe.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners recently approved the application of a 2022 Secondary Road Patrol Grant, which is offered by the State of Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.



OHSP is offering the Sheriff’s Office $49,536 in state reimbursed funds for participation in the Secondary Road Patrol and Accident Prevention Program. The purpose of the program is to increase traffic enforcement on secondary roads, thereby reducing the number of traffic related incidents. The local Sheriff’s Office has participated in this program for a number of years, as noted by Sergeant Chad Sell in a memo to commissioners.



Submission of the application for funding was approved as part of the Board of Commissioner’s consent agenda during their meeting earlier this week.