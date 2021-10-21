Public Safety Trunk or Treat Event Next Friday

By Jessica Mathews





Local kids, families and the community at large are again being invited to a night of free and safe Halloween fun.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its Fifth Annual Public Safety Trunk or Treat Event. The event will be held at the Sheriff’s Office located at 150 South Highlander Way in Howell next Friday, October 29th from 6pm to 8pm.



Participating agencies include the Green Oak and Hamburg Township Police and Fire Departments, the Howell and Brighton City Police and Fire Departments, Livingston County Emergency Management, Michigan State Police, the Hartland Area Fire Department, the Fowlerville Police and Fire Departments, the Putnam Township Fire Department, Livingston County DART, members of Livingston County EMS and Central Dispatch.



Officials say the event offers an opportunity for families of the community to interact with local first responders. An event flyer is attached.