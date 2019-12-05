Sheriff's Facial Hair Fundraiser Brings In $6,300 For Cancer Center

December 5, 2019

Scruffy faces at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office helped to raise money for a local cancer center.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office once again participated in “No Shave November”, which allowed deputies to give their razors a break and violate grooming standards in exchange for $50 to be donated to the Warren R. and Lauraine A. Hoensheid Cancer Center at St. Joseph Mercy Brighton.



63 participants from the Sheriff's Office raised a total of $3,150, which was matched dollar for dollar by Williams Distributing. The Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday presented the Cancer Center with a check for $6,300 from the No Shave November funds.



The Sheriff’s Office is participating in “No Shave December” as well to raise funds for the Livingston County United Way. December's dollars will also be matched dollar for dollar by AAA Service Network. Sheriff Mike Murphy said the Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the two businesses and their match.



St. Joe’s Oncology Center in Howell and the Cancer Support Community and the local United Way benefitted from the No Shave November and December events last year, with participants raising $3,085 for St. Joe’s and $2,050 for the nonprofit organization. (DK)