Renovations At Sheriff's Office Approved

August 2, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Renovations at the Sheriff’s Office have been officially approved by the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



The original Sheriff’s Office was built in 1921. A 2019 feasibility and space-needs study showed that there is a great need to renovate the existing space in order to provide a more safe, secure and enhanced operational flow for staff and the community.



The Board of Commissioners approved a Capital Improvement request, last year, to renovate the building for a total of $1-million, disbursed over 5 years. To date, roughly $123,000 has been utilized for modifications.



Sheriff’s Office staff, along with the Director of Faculty Services and Lindhout Associates developed architectural plans for a phased project that would provide for hybrid collaboration areas, training and meeting rooms, and relocation of Executive Administrative offices. The project was put out to bid with 8 contractors responding. Interviews were conducted with the lowest three bidders, and according to a memo from Sheriff Mike Murphy, Brighton-based Creative Construction Concepts has been selected to complete the project for approximately $450,000. Additional costs which include furniture, IT equipment, ceiling tiles and ancillary costs bring the project to a total not to exceed a total of $556,122.60



The Board of Commissioners unanimously authorized the project as part of their consent agenda at their latest meeting.