Scam Callers Claim To Be Sheriff's Deputy

September 7, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is advising the community about a familiar scam.



The Sheriff’s Office is advising of recent incidents in which a caller claims to be a deputy and tells potential victims there is an active warrant for their arrest and requests they money. One scam is targeting members of the Psychiatry Today directory. The Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens within the community to be extra vigilant and never give out money, gift cards, personal information or do wire transfers. Law enforcement agencies will not make phones calls asking for any type of monetary funds. The Sheriff’s Office further reminds that they do not call people to inform them about warrants – deputies just show up.



If there is any doubt to the validity of requests, people are advised to just hang up and report the incident to their local Law Enforcement Agency.