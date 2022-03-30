Remaining Coronavirus Grant Funding Approved For Sheriff's Office

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County officials have approved a request from the Sheriff’s Office that will open up the remainder of unused funding from a pandemic-era grant.



Towards the onset of the pandemic, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Grant from the Michigan State Police. They were eligible to receive up to $166,592 in state reimbursed funds.



Undersheriff Jason Pless previously told the County Courts, Public Safety, and Infrastructure and Development Committee that the period of the grant has been revised numerous times, but the previous resolution did not authorize a budget amendment.



The Sheriff’s Office still has $22,253 available to them. Pless said the funding, thus far, has been largely used for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and for needed computer expenses, like Zoom subscriptions.



At their meeting earlier this week, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the resolution that will give the Sheriff’s Office until June 30th to carry out the remaining scope of the grant. Should more time be needed, the LCSO can return to the Board to request another extension.