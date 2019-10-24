Livingston County Sheriff's Office Accepting Applications for Explorer Program

October 24, 2019

Young adults have an opportunity to experience the responsibilities and functions of law enforcement first hand through a locally offered year-round program.



The Livingston County Sheriff Office’s Explorer Program is designed for young adults age 14 to 20 with a strong interest in law enforcement. The Explorer Post meets on Sundays regularly throughout the year. Explorers train for the Annual State Competition in which their training and skills are put to the test against other posts from around the state as they compete for the Governor’s Cup. When explorers are not training for competition, their meetings will relate to law enforcement departments with demonstrations from the K-9 and Bomb Squad, tours of the Michigan State Police crime lab and the Livingston County Jail, and sitting with 911 operators. Explorers will be required to attend the Michigan Law Enforcement Youth Advisory Committee Academy once within their first two years of joining the post. The Academy is a week-long camp that provides explorers with a taste of attending a police academy.



Applicants must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0, have a letter of recommendation and fall within the age limits. Space is limited. The application is attached, along with more information about the program. (JM)