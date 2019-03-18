Sheriff's Office Again Offering Distracted Driving Courses For Teens

March 18, 2019

A course is being offered for free to local parents and students in an effort to teach young drivers the dangers of distracted driving first-hand.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is providing the course in conjunction with FT Techno of America on Saturday, April 27th. The course allows teens to operate a vehicle under the direct supervision of sheriff and police personnel in several distracted driving scenarios, which include texting while driving and the use of fatal vision drunk driving goggles.



Two sessions are being offered, with each lasting four hours. The teens will be provided with a short classroom discussion and video presentation before the supervised driving scenarios on the FT Techno test track in Fowlerville. Space is limited to 20 students and a parent per class. Attendees must possess a valid driver’s license and be enrolled in high school.



To sign up, contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440, Monday through Friday between 8am and 4pm. (JK)