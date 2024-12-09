Man Arrested After Firing Gunshots During Aggravated Assault

December 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was arrested after surrendering to authorities following an incident in which he fired gunshots inside of his home with his wife and children inside.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a residence in the 2000 block of Fisher Court in Oceola Township at around noon Sunday.



Deputies were advised that a 43-year-old male who lives at the residence had fired several shots while standing in front of his wife's vehicle as she was attempting to back out of the driveway with their children.



The Sheriff’s Office said further investigation revealed that the man had previously fired rounds inside of the house - with one of the rounds traveling through a wall into an adjacent room near where one of the children were sitting.



The wife and the children were able to leave the house unharmed. Once deputies were on scene, the man continued to fire additional rounds while inside of the residence.



The Livingston Region Swat Team along with the Livingston Regional Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene to assist. After the Negotiation Team made contact with the man, and he agreed to exit the residence and surrender.



A search warrant was executed on the residence and several firearms were located. The Office says there was evidence that a large number of shots were fired from inside of the house into the walls and floors.



The 43-year-old man was lodged in the Livingston County Jail and is awaiting arraignment on numerous charges.