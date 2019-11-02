No Shave November & December For Sheriff's Office

November 2, 2019

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office will again be participating in No Shave November and December.



The office says deputies wanting to give their razors a break and violate grooming standards, simply need to cough up $50 for each month that they wish not to shave. November's dollars will be matched dollar for dollar by Williams Distributing and be donated to the Warren R. and Lauraine A. Hoensheid Cancer Center at St. Joseph Mercy Brighton. December's dollars will also be matched dollar for dollar by AAA Service Network. Those funds will be donated to the Livingston County United Way.



Sheriff Mike Murphy said the Office is grateful for the two businesses and their match but there is always room for a few others to step up so he’s issuing a further challenge. He asks that any individuals or businesses that want to join Williams Distributing and AAA Service Network in matching the dollars raised by the deputies contact him to get involved. He can be reached by phone at (517) 540-7932 or email mmurphy@livgov.com. (JM)