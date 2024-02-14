Sheriff Murphy Reminds Residents to Stay Prepared for Emergencies

February 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy taking to social media this week, reminding residents to have an emergency plan in place for their family, adding another terrorist attack on U.S. soil is quote "going to happen."



"Not to get too deep in the weeds, but you can't let 2.5 million people a year across the border, and think they're all coming here to help us," said Murphy. "That aside, we also have our own homegrown terrorists. There are people in our country that want to do us harm. They're just evil people. It's just that simple."



"After COVID, I think everyone was waiting for the world to get back to 'normal,' myself included. This is it, folks. I hate to say it. This is our new normal. People are angry. People are quick to go from zero to way, way upset and physical in about a milisecond, which never happened before."



Sheriff Murphy insisted he did not know of any planned attacks at this time, he just wanted to remind our residents to be prepared as a best practice.



"Do we know that there's a terrorist attack that's going to hit a big city? No. Do we know that there's a terrorist attack that's going to hit a little city? No. Do we know that there's a terrorist attack that's going to be coordinated and hit multiple jurisdictions? No."