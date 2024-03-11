Sheriff Murphy: Recent Chases Are Symptom of Catch-And-Release Policies

March 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A shooting suspect leads police on a chase through Brighton. Car thieves drive brand new Dodge Chargers off the lot of Pinckney Chrysler. It was a busy weekend for law enforcement across Livingston County.



"Being in Livingston County, we're not immune to those things. It just happens to be that there's been a few more of these back-to-back and not as spread out as typical," says Sheriff Mike Murphy.



In February, two men with outstanding warrants from prior cases led multiple agencies on a high-speed chase from Brighton, through Hamburg Township, Fowlerville and into Howell.



"I blame part of this on our justice system," Sheriff Murphy added. "A lot of area counties are on the 'catch-and-release' program. They have prosecutors that think these thugs just need a hug. Life is good. They had a bad childhood."



This weekend's suspect in Brighton was armed when police finally caught up with him, but no shots were fired. He was wanted out of Eastpointe for a shooting there.



Nobody was hurt in the Pinckney incident either. The suspects names have not been released.



"Hopefully, there will be a message sent," said Murphy. "If you want to do that kind of stuff, stay out of Livingston County."