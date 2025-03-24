Sheriff Murphy Officially Launches Bid for Michigan Senate

March 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Sheriff Mike Murphy has officially announced his candidacy for the Michigan Senate, seeking to represent the 22nd State Senate District, a seat that will be vacated by Senator Lana Theis at the end of 2026 due to term limits.



"It is with great humility that I announce my intention to run for the Michigan Senate seat that will be vacated by Senator Lana Theis at the end of her term," said Sheriff Murphy said in a press release.



"I would like to first thank Senator Theis for her years of dedicated service in Lansing. She has represented our district extremely well, and I intend to do the same."



According to the release, Sheriff Murphy has served Livingston County since 1990, starting as a deputy and holding the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Undersheriff and Sheriff. Throughout his tenure, he has worked on numerous committees and boards, gaining firsthand experience with state government and its impact on local communities.



"In my years of service, I have had the opportunity to see how state government functions—both at its best and at its worst. Through daily conversations with constituents, I hear the same concerns repeated: There is too much government overreach, a lack of common sense in decision-making, and too much political extremism on both sides. Many feel their representatives have forgotten who they serve and are more focused on party politics and personal career advancement than on the people."



Sheriff Murphy pledged to bring the same leadership style to Lansing that he has demonstrated as Sheriff—principled, direct, and willing to work with anyone for the betterment of the district.



"What you have seen from me as Sheriff is what you will see in Lansing. I am not politically correct, and I am not afraid to take a stand or speak my mind. However, I am also committed to working with anyone, regardless of their political affiliation, if it benefits the people of our district. I will listen, engage in meaningful conversations, and thoroughly research all sides of proposed legislation. Most importantly, I will ensure that the voices of my constituents are heard."



Murphy emphasized his commitment to protecting crime victims and ensuring their interests are prioritized in legislative decision-making.



"I promise not to support any legislation that further victimizes victims of crime. Too often, proposed policies focus solely on easing consequences for criminals while failing to consider the impact on victims. I will be the voice for those who have been overlooked in the legislative process."



As his campaign gets underway, Sheriff Murphy looks forward to meeting with residents across the district and gaining a deeper understanding of the issues that matter most to them.



"I am excited to hit the campaign trail, connect with old friends, and make new ones. This campaign is about ensuring that our community has a strong, independent voice in Lansing."



For more information on Sheriff Mike Murphy and his campaign, visit his campaign website linked below.