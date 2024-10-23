Sheriff: Hulk Hogan Meet & Greets Could Pose Problems

October 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s been a lack of communication with local law enforcement regarding former wrestler Hulk Hogan’s scheduled meet and greets in Howell on Thursday.



Hogan will be appearing at four different locations to promote his new beer.



As far as traffic and public safety go, there is the potential for problems. All of the stops are in already busy and congested areas.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy told WHMI the first they heard of it was Tuesday when Buffalo Wild Wings applied for a liquor license, which was denied because of lack of planning among other things. He said “most of our information is coming from social media, which we know how reliable that is”. Murphy added there has been no conversation with their office from anyone representing Hogan or the promoter to discuss security or logistics.





Hogan’s full schedule is as follows:



-11:30am - 1pm – Jonna’s Market - 1445 N. Michigan Ave

-2:30-4pm USA 2 GO - 1900 N. Latson Road

-6:30-7:15pm – Buffalo Wild Wings - 900 South Latson Road

-7:20-8:05pm – Tap-Ins - 4444 East Grand River