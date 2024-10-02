Sheriff Weighs In On Marijuana Ballot Proposal In City Of Howell

October 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy is weighing in on a marijuana ballot proposal that will be before voters in the City of Howell and his message is clear – keep “pot shops” out of the community.



An initiative to allow marijuana facilities in the City will appear on the November ballot following a state Court of Appeals ruling. It’s being forced onto the ballot by what’s believed to be an outside group via litigation.



The City, along with all Livingston County municipalities, elected to “opt-out” of allowing such facilities after voters statewide passed a proposal allowing recreational marijuana in 2018. A ballot proposal to permit marijuana establishments was forced on the ballot in the Village of Pinckney and passed in 2020.



The request before City of Howell voters is being put forward by “Open Stores in Howell” - a ballot question committee. No information could be found on the group.



The proposal, if passed, would amend the City’s Charter under the state’s Marihuana Act. It would establish “an application process, selection criteria, licenses, fees, and regulations for two adult-use retail cannabis establishments in the City.”



Sheriff Murphy took to social media recently to share some background on the proposal, as well as educate viewers about the state's current law regarding marijuana. It allows any individual to grow up to 12 plants and possess up to 2.5 ounces.



Murphy clarified that he was not in favor of recreational marijuana but it doesn’t matter because the voters have spoken and whether people are in favor or not – it is legal.



Murphy said he understands the convenience factor with people wanting dispensaries. However, his suggestion is that people “stock up” when they go elsewhere outside of the county so there doesn’t have to be a dispensary in City of Howell. Murphy compared it to wanting to go to Menard’s or Sam’s Club – meaning people will make the trip because there isn’t one locally.



Murphy stressed there are plenty of opportunities for people to buy or grow their own marijuana and again encouraged them to stock up as “we don’t need pot shops in Livingston County”.



Meanwhile, those in favor of allowing marijuana facilities have argued that the county is behind the times, lengthy drives are an inconvenience, and the funds generated that go back into communities are significant.



A link to Murphy’s full video is provided.