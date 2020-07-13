Sheriff Murphy Endorses Vailliencourt In Heated Primary Battle

July 13, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt has picked up another endorsement in his bid for re-election.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy has endorsed Vailliencourt for the August 4th Republican primary, in which he faces a challenge from former Judge David Reader. In a video on Vailliencourt’s Facebook page, Sheriff Murphy cited the relationship he’s developed working with Vailliencourt over the past 25 years. “As a law enforcement official here in Livingston County, it’s been an honor and a pleasure to work with his office to see that justice is done,” Murphy said. “I’m asking you to join me in supporting Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt in his bid for re-election August 4th.”



Murphy, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 1990, was first elected as sheriff in 2016 after serving as the undersheriff since 2005. Vailliencourt welcomed the endorsement, saying “Mike Murphy is well-respected not only here in Livingston County, but across the state” adding that he appreciated “his continued support and look forward to working with him and the Livingston County law enforcement community for the next four years.”



The battle between Vailliencourt and Reader has become quite heated, with each candidate accusing the other of failing to act on the misdeeds of disgraced former Judge Theresa Brennan. Reader alleges Vailliencourt and his staff knew of the illicit affair between Brennan and a State Police Detective, but failed to take action. Vailliencourt has denied that and instead says that it was Reader, as Chief Judge of the circuit court at the time, who assigned Brennan a double-murder trial even though she had never presided over a felony case.



The winner of the August 4th GOP primary will take on Democrat Ragan Lake in November.