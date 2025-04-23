Sheriff Murphy Downplays 'Hunger Strike' at Livingston Co. Jail

April 23, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



There's been a bit of a food fight going on at the Livingston County Jail after the sheriff says a vendor switched up a few items some prisoners deemed unfit for consumption.



Sheriff Mike Murphy downplayed reports of a 'hunger strike,' telling WHMI News it happens every once in a while, adding his jail currently has about 300 intmates, and only a handful of them are encouraging others to join their resistance.



"Being in jail, you don't have much control over anything and food is a huge thing in a correctional facility. So, when there's a little bit of a monkey wrench thrown into that, the menu changed or the quality isn't there, they (inmates) get a little bit upset."



Sheriff Murphy says that only adds to the ongoing friction between guards and inmates, but he insists everything will work itself out.



"The last thing you want to do is make things way too comfortable for individuals in jail, because it is a jail. You chose to do whatever crime it is you chose to do," he said. "On the other side of the coin, however, if you just throw somebody into a cell and throw some bread and water at them occasionally, you will have riots."



Some of it, Murphy says, is local jails have become a dumping ground for those suffering mental illness.



"You see people at their worst because they've been locked up, and then you add on the mental health issues going on in our society today. These men and women (guards) see things and have to deal with things the average John Doe who works the assembly line, or whatever, truly couldn't grasp or understand until you actually see it."