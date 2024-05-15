Sheriff Murphy Criticizes Red Flag Gun Law, But Uses It When Needed

May 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County commissioners last year declared the county a Second Amendment "sanctuary" in response to new red flag gun laws in Michigan.



However, Sheriff Mike Murphy, a vocal critic of the law, admits he's used it at least once since the law went into effect in February.



He told WHMI News it was a man known to his deputies, who was armed with two guns when officers were called to the home.



"Family members were enabling, at worst, and not wanting to help the situation out as far as making sure this person did not have access to guns," Sheriff Murphy said.



"It kind of left us no choice in filing the ERPO (Extreme Risk Protection Order). So, if you want to call me a flip-flopper or typical politician, whatever you want to call me, that's fine. I have thick skin. I've been in the business a long time."



Sheriff Murphy still does not support red flag laws, and hopes legal challenges will change it.



"It's a very complicated issue, number one. Number two, if you read the Constitution, the Second Amendment, it's very short. I'm paraphrasing, but it says everybody has the right to bear arms and the government shouldn't infringe on that."



"But I think we can also all agree not everyone should have a gun. There are folks who aren't responsible enough, have mental health issues, whatever the case is, that shouldn't have a gun."



A review by Bridge Michigan found "fewer than 40 risk protection orders filed statewide between Feb. 13, when the law took effect, and March 26."



The orders require a court hearing before a judge, who can seize weapons for a year or more. The law allows those whose guns are seized to contest the order in court once every six months under a year-long risk protection order.



According to Bridge, "authorities removed guns from the home of a 10-year-old threatening to shoot his classmates, a volatile husband threatening to kill his wife in the midst of separation and people suffering apparent mental health crises."