Sheriff: Missing Oakland Co. Woman Found Deceased

April 29, 2024

The body of a missing Independence Township woman was discovered this afternoon in Waterford Oaks County Park.



The woman was identified as 38-year-old Lacie Nicole Santia. She was reported missing by her family Saturday morning. Her body was found around noon today.



Sheriff Michael Bouchard said there appears to be no foul play but in any event, they are checking everything to be sure.



Deputies located Santia’s unoccupied vehicle Saturday in the parking lot of the county park with the keys still in the ignition. The Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit, search and rescue team, K-9 unit, aviation unit as well as the Waterford Township Police, U.S. Border Patrol, and Metroparks Police Search and Rescue Team searched the park on Sunday but the search was terminated without results.



On Sunday, the Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office said it was actively looking for a missing person.



According to the department's Facebook page, "Lacie Santia was last heard from yesterday. We located her car in the Waterford Oaks parking lot.



"If anyone has any information or has seen her, please contact us immediately by calling our operation center at (248) 858-4951."