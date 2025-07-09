Sheriff Mike Murphy Urges Public to End Searches for Jerry Spaulding

July 9, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The search for a missing Oceola Township man is being slowed down.



In an update posted to Facebook today, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said the family of 85-year-old Jerry Spaulding said they believe the search will be a recovery.



Murphy urged the public to end searches for Spaulding, except those who search their own property, including out buildings, and if people are walking in the area. He said those walking could look in ditches and the woods, so long as it doesn’t lead to trespassing.



The Michigan State Police conducted a final search Wednesday using a helicopter in the area west of Spaulding’s home.



Spaulding, an avid hiker, left his home on July 5 to retrieve a shirt he lost during a previous walk. When he didn’t return by the time it got dark, his family contacted authorities. Since that time, the Sheriff’s Office has conducted multiple searches, including using drones, helicopters and UTVs.



If you have information about Spaulding or you find him, please contact the Sheriff’s Office.



The full video is linked below.