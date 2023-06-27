Sheriff Murphy Lists Rules & Fines Surrounding ‘Hands-Free’ Law

June 27, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan’s Hands-Free Distracted Driving law takes effect on Friday.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice to the public to remind drivers of the rules surrounding the new law.



Sheriff Mike Murphy’s press release is posted below:



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the motoring public that on this Friday, June 30th, 2023 Michigan's new "Hands-Free" distracted driving law goes into effect.



This will make Michigan the 26th state to enact a "hands-free law.



Beginning Friday, it will be illegal to "hold a mobile electronic device to do any task, but not limited to:

- sending or receiving a telephone call

- sending, receiving or reading a text message

- viewing, recording or transmitting a video

- accessing, reading or posting to a social networking site

- using it for GPS directions / navigation



Holding an electronic device is defined as physically supporting it with "any part of the hands, arms or shoulder".



The only exemptions to the law are if someone is contacting 911 or emergency services and for first responders / public safety in the performance of official duties.

A violation of the new law would result in the following civil infraction penalties:

- 1st Offense - $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service

- 2nd Offense or more - $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service

- If a crash occurs and the at-fault driver was holding or using an electronic device, fines would be doubled



For Commercial Vehicles and School Buses the following civil infraction penalties would occur:

- CMV 1st Offense - $200 fine and/or 32 hours of community service

- CMV 2nd Offense - $500 fine and/or 48 hours of community service



Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of crashes in Michigan. With this new legislation, the Sheriff's Office is hopeful to see a reduction in these crashes and injuries caused by inattentive drivers.