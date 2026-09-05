Sheriff: Man Ejected From Vehicle in Crash on I-96

September 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports a man was critically injured when he was ejected in a crash on eastbound I-96 in Brighton Township Friday morning.



The preliminary investigation indicates that a 28-year-old Wixom man was traveling east on I-96 east of Grand River at a high rate of speed in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee. The Jeep hydroplaned and lost control of his vehicle.



The Jeep then struck a woodchipper being towed by a 2015 Ford Super Duty Truck. The impact caused the truck to jackknife and lose control.



The Ford was being operated by a 31-year-old Stockbridge man, with a 41-year-old passenger from Pontiac.



The impact caused the Ford to rotate and during the rotation the Ford's passenger was ejected from the vehicle.



Both drivers were not injured. The Ford's passenger was transported to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS in critical condition.



Only the Ford's passenger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.



Speed appears to be the contributing factor in the crash.



The roadway remained closed for four hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Brighton PD, Brighton Area Fire Department, MSP, MSP Motor Carrier, and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.