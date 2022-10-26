Sheriff: Alcohol Use Suspected In Friday Crash

October 26, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that seriously injured four people on Friday in Hartland Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 9:30pm to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on M-59/Highland Road at Hacker Road.



The Office says preliminary investigation revealed that a 53-year-old Brighton resident was operating a 2020 Buick when he failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a 2004 Honda that was traveling east on Highland Road.



The 17-year-old Fenton resident along with the three other passengers from the Honda were transported to local hospitals for serious injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Buick was not injured.



The Office says all parties were wearing their seatbelts and speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but alcohol does.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.



Deputies were assisted on the Scene by the Livingston County Ambulance, the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority, and Michigan State Police.