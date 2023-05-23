Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Howell Township

May 23, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in Howell Township while his passenger was seriously injured.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10pm to the area of Grand River and Highland Road in Howell Township for a vehicle versus a motorcycle crash involving injuries.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevy Traverse traveling east on Grand River failed to yield while turning into the Tomato Brothers restaurant. The Chevy Traverse was struck by a 1993 Harley Davison that was traveling west on Grand River.



The driver of the Chevy Traverse, a 46-year-old Howell woman, was not injured.



The driver of the Harley Davison, a 33-year-old Adrian man, was transported to Sparrow Hospital by Livingston County EMS with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.



The passenger on the Harley Davison, a 69-year-old Howell woman, was also transported to Sparrow by Livingston County EMS with life threatening injuries.



The driver of the Chevy Traverse was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. The motorcycle riders were both wearing their helmets at the time of the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Livingston County EMS, the Howell Area Fire Department, and Michigan State Police.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.