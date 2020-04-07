Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck On I-96

April 7, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A Lansing- woman is believed to be in critical condition after being struck as a pedestrian by a car on I-96 in Genoa Township. Around 6am this morning, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the scene, which occurred on the interstate near Dorr Road.



Preliminary investigation has revealed that 27-year old Jacqueline Marrocco of Lansing was found lying on the shoulder, after being struck by a vehicle which stopped at the scene. Marrocco was traveling eastbound when her vehicle became disabled. She presumably was going for assistance when she was struck by a 2016 Ford Flex, being driven by a 59-year-old resident of Howell. According to a Sheriff’s Office report, she appeared to be near, or in, the travel lane on I-96 when the crash occurred. Marrocco was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Livingston County EMS, along with troopers and motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Team.