Sheriff's Office To Make Deliveries To At-Risk Residents

April 1, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are trading their patrol hats for delivery caps to help bring groceries and prescription medicines to higher risk persons who request their assistance due to concerns about coronavirus exposure and/or a lack of transportation.



The program, at this time, is restricted to residents 65 and older, or for those who have a documented medical condition that puts them at greater risk of harm from COVID-19 exposure. Residents must be able to order their food or medicine online from a Livingston County-based grocery store or pharmacy. They must also not have any other means of securing these essentials, and an exterior door to which the products may be delivered.



Livingston County residents meeting these criteria can call the Sheriff’s Office tipline at (517) 546-8477 and leave a message to make arrangements.