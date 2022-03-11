Two Hospitalized In Serious Marion Township Crash

March 11, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Two people are in serious condition as a result of a crash in Marion Township, Thursday night.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on Pinckney Road, north of Sexton Road at approximately 7:30pm yesterday. According to a release, preliminary investigation has revealed that a 69-year-old male from Howell was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze northbound on Pinckney Road. It crossed the center lane and struck a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser which was traveling southbound, head-on. The PT Crusier was being operated by a 67-year-old driver from Whitmore Lake.



The road was closed for approximately 4 hours during the investigation and cleanup.



The driver of the Cruze was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County Ambulance with serious injuries. The Whitmore Lake resident was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Ann Arbor, also by Livingston County Ambulance, with serious injuries.



Speed and alcohol do not appear factors in the crash. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Howell Area Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS.